Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - who's who in the Quantum Realm?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally brought viewers deep into the Quantum Realm and the biggest surprise, not just for Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his family, but also for long-time fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is that the realm is home to different groups of people, and that an entire city exists there too!

Some of these folks are not new to Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, who was previously stuck in the Quantum Realm for over three decades, but for the rest of us, the rush of fresh faces introduced during the movie’s two hour and five minutes run time can benefit from a glossary.

Here’s a quick guide on the inhabitants of the Quantum Realm!

And yes, there are spoilers.

1. Kang the Conqueror

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Marvel entertainment

Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, is not just Quantumania’s big bad – he is also the new threat of the MCU. Kang is a genius and a time-traveling zealot, but has been imprisoned in the Quantum Realm by, well, his variants, and each one is more terrifying than the last, because of his, or rather, their desire to conquer all possible timelines and realities.

Despite being stuck in the Quantum Realm, Kang has successfully built a city and army of his own and attempts to conquer all of the Quantum Realm.

We later learn in the movie that time, it seems, is Kang’s secret weapon and he intends to use his unique understanding of it to conquer worlds far beyond the Quantum Realm too.

2. Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Lang

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Marvel entertainment

Young Cassie isn’t new to the series but actress Kathryn Newton is, as she becomes the third actress to play the role of Scott’s daughter now grown up with her father’s tenacity and a suit to call her own.

In the comics, Cassie establishes her own superhero career as Stature and is an early member of the Young Avengers superhero team, which was founded by Iron Lad, a younger version of Kang from the future.

We know, time travel is headache inducing but just know that Cassie’s future in the MCU is a given, even if we start to wonder if her romantic relationship with Iron Lad will ever come to pass, since Kang did try to kill her.

3. Jentorra

Played by Katy O’Brian, Jentorra is a strong and respected leader of the Freedom Fighters – a group of displaced inhabitants in the Quantum Realm.

The lives of those in the Quantum Realm have been turned upside down ever since Kang arrived and those who can fight, join Jentorra and her crew to not only try and survive this losing battle against

Kang, but also protect and keep each other as safe as possible.

Jentorra is a powerful and unrelenting warrior who is among the first Quantum Realm residents viewers will meet and see as a close ally of Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang in certain parts of the movie.

4. Lord Krylar

PHOTO: Marvel

Look, Janet has needs. 30 years alone is no fun and even though Janet tries to keep their relationship vague, there’s no way Lord Krylar and her are just friends.

But aside from being Janet’s Quantum Realm booty call, Lord Krylar, played in a short cameo by Bill Murray, is the governer of Axia, a bizarre and cushy community within the Quantum Realm.

He unapologetically enjoys the high life that his status grants him, and is cowardly and self-centered in nature.

5. MODOK

PHOTO: Marvel

MODOK is short for Mechanised Organism Designed only for Killing.

In Quantumania, MODOK is Kang’s right-hand man who uses force and intimidation to maintain the villain’s firm hold on the Quantum Realm.

MODOK is also a giant floating head stuffed into a tiny body and even though he looks a little freaky, he is just the henchman Kang needs to carry out his little deeds.

His origins in this movie also differs from the comics though, as MODOK is actually a displaced and deformed Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) former protégé who was shrunk and disappeared into the Quantum Realm during the events of Ant-Man (2015).

6. Quaz

PHOTO: Marvel

If you loved William Jackson Harper in The Good Place, you will love him as Quaz too.

Quaz is logical and reliable and has the unique ability to know who’s doubting him the moment it happens.

In fact, his cerebrum glows when his mind-reading powers and abilities are activated.

This no-nonsense telepath fights alongside Jentorra in their quest to escape Kang’s rule.

7. Veb

Veb may not have a lot of holes, but he has a lot of heart.

Aside from being a lovable and squishy blob who’s obsessed with holes, Veb also fights alongside Jentorra against Kang.

His squishy exterior hides a warrior’s spirit and he is steadfast in his resistance to Kang and his army.

Just like how the residents of the Quantum Realm are a little bit odd and alien to our human heroes, Veb finds humans absolutely fascinating and becomes an overly curious and incredibly friendly ally to the Langs.

David Dastmalchian, who previously played Kurt, a member of Lang’s X-Con Security crew in the first two movies, lends his voice to Veb.

8. Xolum

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Marvel entertainment

Xolum is a loyal soldier in Jentorra’s legion of fighters who will do what it takes to ensure that the Quantum Realm remains safe from Kang’s rule.

Played by James Cutler, Xolum has a glass-cylinder head surging with energy and pretty much looks like a sci-fi steampunk character, but we’re into it!

He doesn’t have a lot of screen time, but he’s an important character in telling the story of refugees whose societies have been wiped out by evil leaders.

9. Quantumnauts

The Quantumnauts are Kang’s loyal foot soldiers.

Just like the Stormtroopers in Star Wars, the Quantumnauts patrol the farthest reaches of the Quantum Realm to ensure everything is under Kang’s control, and get taken down relatively easily.

10. Council of Kang

PHOTO: Marvel

Appearing in the movie's post credits, the Council of Kang is a collective of Kang variants from across the multiverse which includes Immortus, Pharoah Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, and more.

ALSO READ: Ant-Man 3 is the MCU's Star Wars? Director Peyton Reed says Quantum Realm was designed to be different