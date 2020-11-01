Ant-Man Paul Rudd hands out cookies to Americans waiting in line to vote

Paul Rudd handed out cookies to Americans waiting in line to vote.

The Ant-Man star provided a tasty treat to those who stood in the pouring rain outside the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on Thursday (Oct 29) to hand in their ballot for the Nov 3 presidential election.

Paul said he offered the sweet gesture as he felt everyone deserved to be "thanked and encouraged" for doing their part.

Speaking to the news outlet NowThis News, Paul said: "It should not be hard to vote. People should be getting the day off from work, polling places should be everywhere. This should be easy, not hard.

"Anyone who is waiting in line deserves to be kind of, I think, thanked, and encouraged, and recognised.

"One of the things that's been really encouraging is seeing how many people are coming out early and voting, all across the country."

In a clip of the 51-year-old actor out in a queue that was shared on Twitter, he said: "I wanted to say thank you for coming out and for voting, and for doing your part."

Meanwhile, Alicia Silverstone recently revealed Paul is just like his Clueless character Josh.

The 43-year-old actress shot to fame as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 teen movie, with Paul starring as her ex-step-brother and love interest Josh Lucas.

When asked who is most like their on-screen characters, she replied: "Paul Rudd maybe? He's just a good guy who's smart and lovable and all those good things that make up Josh.

''Brittany Murphy was not like Tai. I don't know Stacey Dash well enough to say for certain whether she's like Dionne, but I'm guessing not much."