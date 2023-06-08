Anthony Hopkins describes his work in Thor as 'pointless acting'

Sir Anthony Hopkins has described his work in Thor as "pointless acting".

The two-time Best Actor Oscar winner played the role of Odin, the father of Chris Hemsworth's titular hero, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies but did not see the point of giving it his all as he did not find the project challenging.

Anthony told the New Yorker magazine: "If you're sitting in front of a green screen, it's pointless acting it.

"They put me in armour, they shoved a beard on me. Sit on the throne, shout a bit."

The Welsh actor found fame in the 1960s after being spotted by Laurence Olivier and joining the Royal National Theatre and previously suggested that he would carry on acting until he is physically unable to do so.

Asked if he planned to retire, The Silence of the Lambs star told Saga magazine: "No! I enjoy working. I enjoy getting out of the house and doing something different, I enjoy the novelty of it.

"I love the whole... well, I hate the word 'process', but I love the activity.

"My wife Stella worries about my health and once said, 'Do you want to keep going until you drop dead?' I replied, 'I guess so, unless my health gives out first.'

"And she said, 'Well, that's good, if it's really what you want to do.' And it is. Acting is my passion."

The 85-year-old actor also discussed how age has made him more reflective.

Anthony told Sorted magazine: "I think as you get older, you do go around examining life more.

"This did make me think about my past and my parents and about all the sweet sadness of it all."

ALSO READ: Star Wars: Ahsoka to be released on Aug 23