Anthony Wong explains why he delayed surgery despite doctor's warning he could 'die in a year'

After veteran actor Anthony Wong filmed the Hong Kong film The Sunny Side of the Street (2022) for which he had to gain weight for his role as guilt-ridden taxi-driver Yat, he became unwell.

In a behind-the-scenes video released in 2023, the 62-year-old said: "After playing this character for a period of time, I felt that my physical condition had deteriorated and I couldn't walk properly… Sometimes, I would sit down and wonder, 'What's happening to me?'"

Although he did not further elaborate on his condition then, Anthony revealed in a gaming event in Taiwan on June 11 that he was diagnosed and advised to undergo surgery.

"I have high blood pressure and a blocked artery in my heart. I love to eat but I have no choice, I can't eat anything now," he said, adding despite that, he still can't resist drinking alcohol.

Anthony shared that he was told to get surgery as soon as possible.

"The doctor advised me to get surgery when the risk is low. I said, 'Why should I get surgery when there isn't much risk? I will get it when I am in danger'," he chuckled.

"The doctor told me that if I don't get surgery, I could die in a year. But it has been a year and a half now, I am not dead yet," Anthony shared, as he tapped his hand on the table, seemingly touching wood to avoid bad luck.

He added that he is trying to lose weight now for his next role.

When asked if he managed to slim down, Anthony responded: "I only lost a little weight, not much."

