Antonio Banderas reveals his Indiana Jones 5 character is an ally

Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots has moviegoers praying for mercy, but his Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny character is not all teeth and claws.

Speaking with Inside Total Film, Banderas revealed that his character plays a “very small” role and is a friend of the famed Indiana Jones, played by the one and only Harrison Ford.

“My character is very little. He’s not a bad guy, he’s a friend of Indiana, helping at some point in the movie. But it’s not very big,” said Banderas.

Banderas also spoke about his experience working with Ford, an icon of his since childhood, and his excitement to share the movie with his grandchildren one day.

“It was beautiful to just be close to him. Some interviewers today, they say to me, ‘Oh my God, I was seven when Shrek 2 came out, and so now I’m 27 and interviewing you and I’ve been watching your movies since that time.’ But the same thing happened to me with Harrison. I remember the first time I saw Indiana Jones, and I flipped out,” said the actor.

“But, just to be there. Just that my name is attached to Indiana Jones, is something that — I don’t know. If my daughter has a baby someday, I can tell her 'Hey, Grandpa did a movie with Indiana Jones.'”

Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Ford return to his legendary role as the adventuring archaeologist as he battles his old foes, the Nazis, in one final time — spanning adventure with Ford set to hang up the fedora and the whip at its conclusion.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theatres on June 30, 2023.