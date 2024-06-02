Anya Taylor-Joy frustrated she didn't get to shave head for role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anya Taylor-Joy found ballet lessons to be "handy" for her action scenes in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The Menu star has revealed that her classical dance training — which ended when she was 16 — proved to be very useful for her role in the George Miller-directed movie because of the choreography and "discipline" required.

The 28-year-old actress told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Ballet definitely comes in handy. The training and discipline is not unlike having to consistently hit your mark for these big action scenes. The choreography is similar — you just don't have to wear pointed shoes."

Charlize Theron played Furiosa in the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, and Anya appreciated having the support of the Oscar-winning star.

She shared: "[Charlize] was so helpful, so supportive and very cool with everything I was doing. I felt very lucky to have that support."

On the other hand, Anya was frustrated that she didn't get to shave her head for her role in the new movie.

The actress explained: "I was excited to. I actually had been looking for a role that would allow me to do it. But then I met with George and he didn't want me to do it.

"We had a whole discussion about it, but George explained why the hair had to stay — because Furiosa is stolen from her home and there is an element of her that thinks by keeping her hair, she will be able to somehow still go back home as the same girl she was."

Meanwhile, the Queen's Gambit star has also enthused about working with Chris Hemsworth on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Anya said: "I loved working with Chris. We had never even met before this but we really hit it off right away. We had so much fun together."

