Anya Taylor-Joy turned to Sex And The City to help her through a ‘horrible break up’

The Queen's Gambit star — who is dating More musician Malcolm McRae — revealed she once told Sarah Jessica Parker how much her character Carrie Bradshaw helped her over the years.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine, she said: "I remember when I met Sarah Jessica Parker, I was going through a horrible break-up, and I went up to her and I was like, 'I need you to know that I'm watching you and Big and it's giving me hope'.

"And she was like, 'That things will work out?' and I said, 'No! That this will end and I will finally move on!' She was like, 'Oh s***. Sorry.'"

The 25-year-old star explained she's never been a fan of casual dating, and she's glad to be in a position where she doesn't need to be in that scene.

She added: "I was not a good dater and I'm quite glad to not be. I hear stories from my friends and I'm like, 'God, I would suck at that.'"

Anya and Malcolm made their relationship official in Oct 2021, and she is delighted to have found someone who supports her love of books.

She said: "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."

They're currently in a long-distance relationship with Anya working in the US and set to jet off to Australia for another project.

However, she insisted: "It's also kind of great because when you're together you're really valuing the time that you have.

"Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast."

Meanwhile, Anya previously opened up about going through a bad break-up just before she worked on 2020's Emma remake.

She recalled: "Prior to filming, I'd just had a devastating break-up, and it had challenged everything. I was just incredibly insecure and very, very unsafe in my own skin."