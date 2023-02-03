Apple Music hosts Rihanna's Road to Halftime showcase ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023 performance

Cheers to the weekend! Come Sunday, Feb 12, Rihanna will be blessing the world with her Super Bowl LVII 2023 Halftime performance, but before that, fans can bless their ears with Apple Music's Rihanna's Road to Halftime.

Apple Music is bringing Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her music ahead of her Super Bowl performance. Subscribers can now listen to her catalogue with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos and tune in to Apple Music Radio to hear Rihanna Revisited Radio, an eight-episode roundtable exploring the cultural impact of Rihanna's music.

Fans can also sing along with Rihanna using Apple Music's latest feature, Apple Music Sing. With the feature, fans can take the mic and perform solos and duets, as well as sing back up to the Barbadian singer's latest hits. Apple Music Sing is available on the new Apple TV 4K, iPhone and iPad models.

For fans looking to get ready for the NFL's biggest game of the season, Rihanna's Road to Halftime will also include a collection of 32 playlists featuring all the top songs that each NFL team listens to in the locker room.

Lastly, fans can get close to the musician by tuning in to Apple Music Radio where Rihanna will attend and answer questions at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference. Viewers can tune in live or watch on demand on Apple Music's TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

"Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a statement.

"We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music."

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

