Apple TV+ announces third season of For All Mankind

Apple TV+ has announced that For All Mankind, a sci-fi Space Race alternate history show, has been renewed for a third season, a year after the end of its second season.

For All Mankind centres around an alternate history where the Soviets landed on the moon first, and which sees Cold War-era Space Race action extending into the 70s and 80s, ending on a cliffhanger in the last episode of the second season. The new season is set to premiere on June 10, 2022, consisting of 10 episodes, each being released weekly on Friday (April 8).

With the announcement of the show's renewal, Apple TV+ has also released a short trailer for the new season:

It's also released a short synopsis about the new season, detailing a new Martian setting and the continuation of space exploration into the 1990s:

The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ‘90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS.

The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

The third season sees a cast of Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, with Edi Gathegi joining the cast as 'Dev Ayesa', described as "a charismatic visionary with his sight set on the stars".

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.