Apple TV+ has renewed Mythic Quest for Seasons 3 and 4

More Mythic Quest is in the works.

Apple TV+ has announced that its dramedy Mythic Quest has been renewed for Seasons three and four.

The workplace comedy set in a videogame studio scored rave reviews for its second season, which wrapped up earlier this year, so it makes sense that Apple wants to keep it going.

Mythic Quest's co-creator and star Rob McElhenney, Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis announced the news in a video:

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ said: "Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team's sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest. We can't wait for viewers to see what's in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy."

Mythic Quest stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby.

Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft Film & Television produce the series for Apple TV+.

The story centres around the developers behind the biggest multiplayer videogame of all time, and their constant tug-of-war for the game's direction.

Season three is primed to head in a very interesting direction, as Mythic Quest's Season two finale ended with Poppy Li (Nicdao) and Ian Grimm (McElhenney) leaving Mythic Quest to make their own, brand-new videogame.

Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi) was also arrested for insider training, so he might actually spend next season behind bars.

The show returns in 2022 with more episodes.

