Apple TV+’s Fraggle Rock revival misses iconic theme song in new rocking trailer

Apple released a new trailer for its upcoming Fraggle Rock Apple TV+ revival titled Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

The new series reunites Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober for a new season of adventures.

Despite the new adventures, the series will be bringing back all the hallmarks of the original show. As seen in the trailer, the reboot will still be filled with charming puppets, catchy songs and funny jokes.

Season one of Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock is made up of 13 episodes, and is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford.

It joins the platform's growing lineup of original children's shows which includes The Snoopy Show, Harriet the Spy, a Ghostwriter reboot, and Helpsters.

Although the show's iconic theme song is missing in the trailer, it was part of the teaser. Nonetheless, fans can look forward to relishing in the nostalgia and still enjoy something new when Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan 21, 2022.

