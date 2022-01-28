Apple TV+ unveils first-look images of Pachinko

The words and characters of Min Jin Lee’s multigenerational novel Pachinko are finally coming to life. Apple TV+ has unveiled first look images and revealed the premiere date of the highly anticipated drama of the same name.

Releasing on March 25, 2022, Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

PHOTO: Apple TV+

The series will be told in three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — and debut with the first three episodes followed by new weekly installments each Friday.

PHOTO: Apple TV+

PHOTO: Apple TV+

Soo Hugh (The Terror) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer of the series. It stars Lee Minho, Oscar winner Youn Yuh Jung, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson and Yu-na Jeon.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.