Apple's post-apocalyptic See Season 2 will premiere on Aug 27

Apple TV+ has revealed a teaser trailer for the second season of its epic post-apocalyptic series See, which will premiere globally on Aug 27, 2021, Apple TV+, with a new episode premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter.

The series has also received an early renewal for a third season, with filming currently underway in Toronto, Canada.

An addition to the cast is Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Edo Voss, the brother of Jason Momoa’s character, Baba Voss.

New series regular cast members joining Bautista this season include Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and Tamara Tunie (Flight).

See takes place in the far future when humankind has lost its sense of sight.

In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.

The complete first season of See is now streaming on Apple TV+.