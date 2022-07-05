'Are you ashamed of me?' Lee Min-ho uploads embarrassing video of his failed diving attempt

Remember when Gu Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho) from Boys Over Flowers dived into a swimming pool to save Geum Jan-di (Ku Hye-sun)?

Well, it seems like the 35-year-old heartthrob has forgotten how to do a dive as he showed his failed attempt in a recent Instagram video.

Min-ho posted an embarrassing clip of himself yesterday (July 4), with the cheeky caption "I mastered diving today".

The Pachinko star, however, definitely did not as he could be seen jumping off a springboard and losing momentum before plunging into a swimming pool, arms flailing wildly in the air.

Gong Hyo-jin, Min-ho's co-star in the upcoming drama Ask the Stars, commented on the post saying "Oh my God", to which the actor responded with, "Are you ashamed of me, Commander?"

Gong Hyo-jin: "Oh my God".

Lee Min-ho: "Are you ashamed of me, Commander?"

Min-ho's reply was a reference to Eve Kim, Hyo-jin's character in the sci-fi romantic comedy drama who is a Korean-American astronaut.

Eve later meets Gong Ryong (Min-ho), an obstetrician-gynaecologist who arrives at the space station as a tourist.

Ask the Stars is set to be released in 2023 but the cute interaction between the co-stars and Min-ho's antics has stirred the hearts of fans who are looking forward to seeing the drama.

Min-ho's leap of faith may have failed, but it is safe to say that he successfully leaped into our hearts.

