'Are you trying to have an affair?' Dee Hsu's daughter questions her for taking on new role with steamy scene

Dee Hsu's back on the small screen.

The 45-year-old, best known for hosting variety show Mr Con & Ms Csi from 2004 to 2016, has been in a few TV and movie roles over the years, and her latest one is in Netflix's At The Moment.

Her last appearance was as a supporting character in 2018's Meteor Garden.

While Dee's fans may be excited to see her return to acting, her youngest daughter Alice had some choice words about her mum's involvement in the series.

In a press conference yesterday (Nov 8), Dee revealed that the role required her to share steamy bed scenes with co-star Wu Kang-ren, and that she had asked her family for permission to take on the role.

Her husband, Taiwanese businessman Mike Hsu, gave her the nod of approval. He told Dee that "it's okay" as he believed that she would be professional, while her open-minded mother-in-law even said she enjoyed watching "this kind of show the most". Her two older daughters had no issue as well.

Dee's youngest daughter Alice, 11, however, was the only one who voiced her disapproval, reportedly telling Dee: "Why are you taking this role? Are you trying to have an affair?"

Dee and Mike got married in 2005 and have three children together: Elly, 17, Lily, 15, and Alice.

'I'll die if you get the Golden Bell Best Actress Award'

Dee also said that her older sister, actress Barbie Hsu, had expressed her displeasure if she were to win an award for acting before Barbie did.

Dee shared how Barbie had told her: "I'll die if you get the Golden Bell Best Actress Award. I'm the actress here!"

In order to get into character, Dee had booked a hotel room and stayed there alone for 10 days, sans family.

But to add to her anxiety, Dee's very first scene with Kang-ren, 40, was an intimate one, she revealed during the press conference.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzVzBajPlAB/[/embed]

"It's been a long time since I'd acted, and I had to do such risque sex scenes," she said. "I was afraid it would all go south even before filming was over."

To calm her nerves during the first day of filming, she admitted to downing copious amounts of whisky-spiked coffee, which had her co-star questioning how much she drank.

Despite this, Dee said that she didn't need to rely on alcohol in the end as Kang-ren gave her "a lot of security".

On Kang-ren's end, he remarked that he found the intimate scenes between himself and Dee to be "comfortable" and was impressed by her performance.

[[nid:656698]]

He also found Dee's personality in real-life "unexpected", saying: "She wasn't like how she is on TV [as a host]. Instead, she was very quiet, even-tempered, and very focused on preparing for her scenes."

He also praised her acting for being "very natural".

"I thought we had great chemistry," he added.

Dee rated her acting a seven out of 10 while Kang-ren gave her a nine.

At The Moment is a Taiwanese romance anthology series set during the Covid-19 pandemic and features 10 different couples whose stories are interconnected by the production of a dating reality show.

It also stars Ruby Lin, Alyssa Chia, Kelly Lin, Gingle Wang, Austin Lin, Esther Liu, Puff Kuo, Derek Chang and Terrance Lau.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzY1_v2xYcq[/embed]

At The Moment airs Nov 10 on Netflix.

[[nid:624624]]

drimac@asiaone.com