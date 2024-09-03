'Aren't I a good dad?' Wu Chun chaperones daughter to Taylor Swift London concert, queues 7 hours with her

Wu Chun made his daughter's "dream come true" by bringing her to a Taylor Swift concert in England last month.

In a Weibo post on Aug 30 — peppered with song puns — the Bruneian singer-actor wrote: "Neinei's grades last school year were great… The reward she was promised is here!"

In the photos, the 44-year-old can be seen queuing with Neinei, 13, and her friend. He also joined the girls in typical Swiftie activities like exchanging friendship bracelets with fellow concertgoers.

A photo shows him lounging in a camping chair with the caption: "Dad waited with her for seven hours" and a sobbing emoji.

The photos were taken at Wembley Stadium, and with Wu Chun writing that it was Taylor's "last overseas concert", they likely went to the American singer's Aug 20 show in London.

Wu Chun also vlogged their day, from complaining about getting out of bed at 7am for Neinei and her friend — "How tough is it to be a dad?" — to showing how he carried far more stuff to queue for the show while the girls packed light.

"The one who has it the toughest is still me. I have to take care of these two today," he said.

Poor Wu Chun also remarked that the girls had sped off to join the queue outside the stadium, not slowing down for him with his heavy bags.

"It wasn't like this when I went chasing stars in the past," he remarked, thanking his fans for what they did for him.

When they finally joined the queue, Wu Chun was tasked to buy merchandise while the girls held their spot. Noting a large queue forming behind them, he was also glad they arrived earlier than he initially planned to.

"I'm glad I wasn't stubborn, if not Neinei would scold me to death," he said, adding that they had to arrive early as they had bought standing tickets.

He also explained that he wouldn't have been the girls' chaperone and queued for nearly seven hours with them if not for those tickets, as he deemed the standing pits a bit dangerous.

Albeit finding it "scary" how everyone was rushing, Wu Chun had no qualms rushing for the front row with Neinei.

"The reason why I support Neinei in this is because she didn't listen to music or sing in the past," he explained. "But ever since she started liking Taylor, she's been listening to music, singing and playing musical instruments.

"So I think Taylor is a superstar with a positive energy. It's tough chasing Taylor with her but it's worth it."

Wu Chun even stood a short distance away from Neinei and her friend during the concert, so that the teens could relax and have more fun without him.

"Seven hours... aren't I a good dad?" he ended the video by saying. "Please remind her to be filial to her parents."

Wu Chun's fans agreed, with several comments calling him an "awesome dad".

Others joked that Neinei had become the star while Wu Chun had been relegated to being her assistant.

"Assistant/bodyguard," he added.

