Argentina court clears 3 accused in singer Liam Payne's death

BUENOS AIRES - An Argentine court has cleared three of the five people accused of their alleged involvement in singer Liam Payne's death, local media reported on Thursday.

The court dismissed charges against businessman Rogelio Nores, a friend of Payne's who reportedly acted as his manager, and two employees of the hotel where Payne died, according to local outlet Infobae.

The court also upheld the pre-trial detention of an employee of the same hotel and a waiter at a local restaurant, who have been detained since the beginning of last month.

Both are accused of plying Payne, who shot to fame as part of the boyband One Direction, with cocaine during his stay in Buenos Aires, and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in October.

The court did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

