Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo lead movie adaptation of Wicked musical

It looks like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will soon be defying gravity.

Grande and Erivo will portray Glinda and Elphaba respectively, in Universal's big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, Wicked.

Grande is a Grammy-winning pop star who got her start on Broadway in the musical 13.

Erivo, is a Tony, Grammy and daytime Emmy award actress for her role as Celie in The Color Purple. The British actress last appeared in Harriet as the American abolitionist and political activist.

Both Grande and Erivo took to Instagram to announce their castings.

Casting rumours for the film's two main roles have been swirling for months and the announcement has been an emotional one for the two stars.

To celebrate, both Grande and Erivo sent each other flowers and sweet messages.

"Dear Cynthia, honoured doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz," wrote Grande.

"Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you," wrote Erivo.

Directing Wicked, is Jon M. Chu of In The Heights and Crazy Rich Asians fame. The movie will be an adaptation of the musical which tells the story of everything leading up to Dorothy's arrival in Oz.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.