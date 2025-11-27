Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey had scene cut from Wicked: For Good for being 'too passionate'

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey had a scene cut from Wicked: For Good because it was "too passionate".

The 32-year-old actress and Jonathan, her on-screen love interest, filmed a passion-filled scene for the new Wicked movie, but it ultimately failed to make the final edit, according to screenwriter Dana Fox.

Speaking to Deadline, Dana shared: "There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed; it was romantic and beautiful, but a little too passionate."

The screenwriter thinks the movie's deleted scenes were all "cut for exactly the right reasons".

Dana said: "Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba and made it too hard to make it okay that Elphaba ran off with him.

"It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together. It was like a feeling that he really did love her, which he does care about Glinda a lot, don't get me wrong. But he likes her in a different way."

Meanwhile, Jonathan recently revealed that he shed tears during the London premiere of Wicked: For Good.

The actor reprised the role of Fiyero to star in the second Wicked movie, but Jonathan admitted that he cried at the premiere, where he sat alongside his niece.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jonathan — who was recently named as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive — shared: "I was there with my family and all my school friends and my niece was there. I was just watching her sit there and she was just completely taking it in, and I started crying and I couldn't stop."

Jonathan also recalled feeling proud and relieved at the premiere in London.

The movie star said: "Actors are only [present] for like 15 per cent of making these extraordinary films, so when you think of [director] Jon M. Chu and [producer] Marc Platt who has stuck with this for over 15 years, for me it's been three years. That London premiere felt like a real release, and I'm just so proud that now everyone gets to go and experience it."

