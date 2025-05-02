Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Chappell Roan and Sarah Michelle Gellar will be guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10.

The Wicked stars, the Pink Pony Club hitmaker and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress are among the famous faces taking seats on the panel in the upcoming series alongside regular judges Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, Carson Kressley, Ts Madison, Jamal Sims and Law Roach.

In addition, Sing Sing actor Colman Domingo, Jolt star Kate Beckinsale, Hairspray director Adam Shankman, Lopez Vs Lopez star Mayan Lopez, Blackpot actress Devery Jacobs and Swiss event promoter Susanne Bartsch will also be casting their eyes over the 18 contestants.

Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice is the premiere guest judge.

A trailer for the series shows Chappell entering the Werk Room and asking the contestants: "Do any of you queers have something sexy I can slip into?"

Cynthia and Ariana are seen together, and said in unison: "The witches will see you now."

The contestants battling it out for coveted crown and septre, $200,000, (S$261,000) as well as a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame includes Acid Betty, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Denali, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, Olivia Lux, Phoenix, and Tina Burner.

For the first time, the series will introduce a brand-new format across twelve episodes: the Tournament of All-Stars.

It will see the queens divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes.

At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals where they'll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over two episodes.

The tournament will then culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode.

Additionally, new episodes of the behind-the-scenes spin-off show, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, will be available to stream.