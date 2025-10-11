Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and more coming for Wicked: For Good's Nov 13 premiere in Singapore

Wicked: For Good is set to host its Asia-Pacific premiere in Singapore on Nov 13 with its star-studded cast in attendance.

Actors Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and director Jon M. Chu will be walking the Yellow Brick Road to the heart of Oz at Universal Studios Singapore.

Fans will have the chance to see them on the yellow carpet with the purchase of Universal Studios Singapore Premiere Day Special tickets available from $93 per adult and S$72 for children, available in limited quantities.

There will also be a handprint ceremony and movie screening at Pantages Hollywood Theatre, with an exclusive fan event taking place before the premiere at Weave, a lifestyle and community space within Resorts World Sentosa.

Singapore marks the fourth stop in a five-city worldwide premiere for Wicked: For Good, the second and final part of the immensely popular Broadway movie adaptation.

In it, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) lives in exile within the Ozian forest after being demonised as The Wicked Witch of the West while Glinda (Ariana Grande) has become a symbol of Goodness for all of Oz.

Meanwhile, the former is still trying to fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced animals and expose the truth about the Wizard (Jeff Goldbum).

Wicked: For Good is in cinemas on Nov 20.

