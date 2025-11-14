Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo wow fans at Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore

Thursdays have never felt crazier.

The stars of Wicked: For Good — Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and director Jon M Chu — hit our shores on Thursday (Nov 13) for the Asia premiere of the film.

A sequel to the hit 2024 movie Wicked, the story continues to follow Elphaba (played by Cynthia, 38), the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good (Ariana, 32) as they navigate their friendship against all odds.

Held at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore is the only Asian stop for the movie's international promotional tour, following Sao Paulo, Paris and London.

The tour wraps up in New York on Nov 17.

The jam-packed day started with a special fan event at Weave — a mall in Resorts World Sentosa — a smaller and more intimate setting compared to the yellow carpet later on.

Fans from across Asia stood in outfits with green and pink details, in reference to Elphaba and Glinda, with host Germaine Tan speaking to fans who came down from Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and even one from Denmark.

Next to us were fans who queued as early as 8am, prepared with plastic mats and portable fans.

The energy was palpable, and even more so once the stars made their appearance.

The cast and Jon made their rounds, signing autographs, taking photos and interacting with eager fans and even media, before they made their way up the stage to address everyone.

Michelle, 63, looking chic in her striped Schiaparelli dress, blew kisses and sent finger hearts to the crowd.

When Ariana, clad in her shiny and sequined pink Balenciaga dress, and Cynthia — who wore a glossy black gown reminiscent to Elphaba's witch attire — spoke, the screams grew tenfold.

"We're so excited for you to see this film. Thank you for making this so special," said Ariana.

When asked about what he loves about Singapore, 73-year-old Jeff said he loves the "warm and welcoming" people: "I want to move here… I love you so much Singapore."

Things get even crazier

Later in the evening was the grand yellow carpet in Universal Studios Singapore's Hollywood zone, designed to look like the Yellow Brick Road from the movie.

The stars showed up in new outfits, and Michelle even donned a blonde bob this time, matching her bronze couture corset piece.

Ariana wore a flowy off-shoulder gown, the baby blue contrasting with Cynthia's back and lacy Vivienne Westwood gown.

But what was meant to be a special moment for fans in Asia turned a little sour when a crazed man jumped over the barricade to charge at Ariana.

He slung his arm around the American singer-actress and jumped around happily before Cynthia came to her defence and security pulled him away.

Though the stars finished their walk down the carpet and completed the hand-printing ceremony, the evening was cut short with only Jon, 46, making an appearance at the pre-screening stage in the Hollywood Theatre.

Naming Singapore as the place that started it all for him, — his hit 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians was mostly filmed in Singapore — Jon gave a motivational speech for the crowd.

Looking back at how he used to do homework at his parent's Chinese restaurant and had big dreams of being a filmmaker, he said: "To create is beautiful, and I hope when you see this movie, you get the courage to create more and dream bigger than you ever thought you could… I hope this inspires you to dream big, create and just keep going."

And no spoilers, but we would advise bringing some tissues for this heart-tugging finale.

Wicked: For Good will premiere in Singapore cinemas on Nov 20.

