Ariana Grande details upcoming Charlie's Angels soundtrack

Ariana Grande has notably executive produced the soundtrack to the new Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie's Angels, alongside Savan Kotecha and Scooter Braun.

Ahead of the album release on Nov. 1, Grande shared details about what fans can expect on the star-studded soundtrack.

The "Thank U, Next" vocalist will appear on five songs across the project, including Chaka Khan-assisted "Nobody", "Got Her Own" featuring Victoria Monet and "Bad to You" alongside Normani and Nicki Minaj.

She also recently collaborated with fellow popstars Miley Cyrus and Lana del Rey for "Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels)".

Grande also revealed the tracklist for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack on Instagram last Friday, Oct. 11.

"Excited and honoured to have so many phenomenal, bad a** [motherf*cking] women involved in this incredibly special project. We're all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action-filled, dream of a soundtrack. These songs are so right for this film! This has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and I'm so excited to see it and scream whenever I hear all my friends' voices," she said.

The album will also feature guest appearances from Kash Doll, Kim Petras, Alma, Stefflon Don, Anitta and more.

Charlie's Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, along with Patrick Stewart, Noah Centineo and Sam Claflin.