Ariana Grande 'doing well' after testing positive for Covid-19

Frankie Grande says his sister Ariana Grande is "doing well" after she recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The 42-year-old actor gave the positive health update days after the Wicked: For Good star Ariana, 32, confirmed via social media that she has the contagious disease, which she caught whilst promoting the musical movie.

Frankie told E! News: "She's doing well. As her brother, I send her all the love and healing vibes in the world. She's working so much.

"We've all had Covid at this point. We know that she's going to be fine."

Ariana plays Glinda in 2024's Wicked - adapted from the hit Broadway musical - and the recently released Wicked: For Good, and Frankie praised her "masterful" performance.

Speaking at the 2025 Out100 Celebration in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, he gushed: "I've seen it four times now and it's spectacular.

"It gets better every single time. I learn something new about my sister's character every single time I watch her. Her acting is masterful. Her craft is on full display, and I encourage everybody to go see it."

Ariana took to Instagram on Nov 20 to share that she tested positive for Covid-19.

Captioning a photo of her recently appearing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the two-time Grammy award-winning singer wrote: "moments before Covid (sic)."

The chart-topping star has enjoyed global success as an actress and a singer, but she now wants to focus her efforts on her acting career.

Appearing on NBC's Today show shortly before she confirmed her Covid-19 diagnosis, Ariana said: "I really am enjoying acting right now. Whether it's movies or being on stage or a little something here and there, I think that's currently what I'm most inspired by.

"I'll still sing, I promise. But yes, right now, that's currently where I'm at."

And the 7 Rings singer would love to appear in a stage production, also.

Reflecting on her career ambitions, Ariana explained: "It would be a dream to find the right thing to come back to, to be on stage. And we'll see. I'm grateful to be along for the ride."

[[nid:725535]]