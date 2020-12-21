Ariana Grande engaged to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Sunday (Dec 20) to show off her new diamond ring on her ring finger, sparking speculation that her boyfriend Dalton Gomez - whom she has been romancing since January this year - has asked her to marry him.

Alongside a selection of pictures - which include snaps of the couple together, and pictures of her ring - Ariana simply wrote: "Forever n then some."

Following her post, the 27-year-old singer received congratulatory messages from hundreds of fans, and her manager Scooter Braun also sent his love to the bride-to-be.

He wrote in the comments: "Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man."

A source confirmed the news to People magazine: "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."

Ariana began dating Dalton, who is a real estate agent, at the beginning of this year, and the pair were social-distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March.

In May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber's collaborative track Stuck with U.

The engagement news comes after Ariana was previously set to marry comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, before the pair split in October 2018 after just five months together.

Prior to Pete, she was in a two-year romance with the late rapper Mac Miller, who passed away in September 2018. They broke up shortly before she began dating Pete in May 2018.