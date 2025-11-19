Ariana Grande intends to focus on acting career

Ariana Grande intends to focus her efforts on her acting career.

The 32-year-old star has enjoyed huge success as an actress and as a singer — but Ariana has confirmed that she plans to focus her attention on acting for the time being.

During an appearance on the Today show, Ariana — who is one of the best-selling artists in the world — shared: "I really am enjoying acting right now. Whether it's movies or being on stage or a little something here and there, I think that's currently what I'm most inspired by.

"I'll still sing, I promise. But yes, right now, that's currently where I'm at."

Ariana has been lauded for her performances in the Wicked movies, and the chart-topping star admits that she'd love to appear in a stage production, too.

Reflecting on her career ambitions, Ariana explained: "It would be a dream to find the right thing to come back to, to be on stage. And we'll see. I'm grateful to be along for the ride."

In the short term, Ariana is set to star alongside Ben Stiller in Focker In-Law, the fourth movie in the Meet the Parents franchise, and the actress has heaped praise on her co-star.

She said: "I mean, I have grown up adoring Ben. Every single person in the cast I have grown up worshiping, so to be able to work with them and share a creative space with them was a dream come true."

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo previously lavished praise on Ariana, revealing that she developed an immediate "connection" with her Wicked co-star.

The actress told Extra: "When we found out we were doing this, I asked her to come around and just chill. We organised it together and she came to my house. We sat on my floor and chatted for hours and hours and hours.

"I think in that moment, we both realised that we had something, like an immediate sort of connection."

Ariana also relished the experience of working with Cynthia on the movies.

She said: "I think the thing that's been most special about it is that, from the moment we met, our first talk, we had a really honest agreement and commitment to take care of each other and to always be honest with each other and make space for the feelings that come up along the way and just take care of each other as friends.

"That just grew and grew and grew deeper and deeper as the process went on and still is. It's just like really, really beautiful and legit. I'm so grateful."

