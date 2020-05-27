Ariana Grande still suffers with PTSD three years after Manchester concert bombing

Ariana Grande is still suffering with PTSD three years after the Manchester bombing.

The 26-year-old singer was devastated when a terrorist detonated a bomb at her UK concert on May 22, 2017, killing 22 people and leaving hundreds injured. Ariana's manager Scooter Braun has revealed that she has post-traumatic stress disorder and is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

According to The Mirror, he said: "She has PTSD, she's still suffering to this day."

Meanwhile, Ariana has sent love to those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing and said it is always on her mind but there is a "particular sadness and tremendous heaviness" when the anniversary of the shocking incident approached.

She wrote on Instagram: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week.

"Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts, prayers are with you always."

The singer has previously spoken of how she experienced PTSD following the terrorist attack and admitted the dizziness and anxiety she experienced were symptoms of her struggle.

She said: "I hate... yeah... admitting it but it very much is. That's what everyone was telling me. It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss.

"But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well."

Ariana is reluctant to open up about her own experiences because of the suffering felt by others after the terrorist attack, but admitted she struggles to speak about it without breaking down.