Ariana Grande to take a break from public life amid 'endless' scrutiny

Ariana Grande is "taking a step back from visibility" after her Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes in London amid "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" over her health and body.

Following her Sept 1 show at London's The O2 arena, the 33-year-old singer was due to star opposite her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, 38, in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, scheduled to open next summer at the Barbican Centre in the British capital.

However, Ariana's representative has confirmed that she has pulled out of the production.

A spokesperson for the three-time Grammy winner told People: "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.

"This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

A source close to Ariana added: "She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticisms involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night."

Empire Street Productions, the producers of Sunday in the Park with George, said in a statement: "Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, Empire Street Productions can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George.

"We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support.

"We wish her nothing but the best.

"The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course."

The source added to People that the 7 Rings hitmaker "cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life".

Ariana has hit back at people who have commented on her body multiple times previously.

In her 2024 song, Yes, And? from the album Eternal Sunshine, Ariana addresses the scrutiny over her appearance, singing: "My face is sitting, I don't need no disguise.

"Don't comment on my body, do not reply.

"Your business is yours and mine is mine.

"Why do you care so much whose — I ride?

"Why?"

In January, Ariana admitted that it would be "healthy" for her to take a career break.

She told Vogue Japan: "I think that it would probably be healthy. I'm not used to taking breaks. But I do know that I grew so much from taking space from music while I was filming Wicked... But yeah, these past few years have been pretty non-stop. And by few, I mean 15."

The Wicked: For Good actress explained that she is searching for more "balance" in the years to come.

She said: "Balance is the goal for the next 15 years. I don't think they will look like the previous 15 years. I think there will be more balance."

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