Ariel Lin expecting second child

Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin is currently expecting her second child.

Mirror Media reported today (March 19) that the 42-year-old, who was most recently seen in the award-winning drama Imperfect Us (2024), is five months pregnant.

Ariel married businessman Charles Lin in 2014 after they met through mutual friends. She gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in 2021.

In an interview published last October, she was asked if she had plans for a second child, which she responded by shaking her head and saying: "I think this is enough."

However, speaking to Mirror Media, Ariel said that they had planned for this pregnancy and also shared her reason for wanting another child.

"I want to give my daughter a sibling so that they can support each other and be less lonely during their growth," she said.

She declined to disclose the baby's gender, preferring to keep it a secret for now.

[[nid:715811]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com