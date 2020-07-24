Ariel Lin: I wasn't angry with Kai Ko over the delay of 2014 movie

It was a movie that may never see the light of day.

After all, the Taiwanese romance fantasy film A Choo was delayed indefinitely after its lead Kai Ko was caught in a drug bust, alongside Jaycee Chan (Jackie Chan's son), in Beijing six years ago.

But it was announced in May that the movie is being dusted off for release after Kai and his businessman father Ko Yao-tsung bought the rights to the film.

In an email interview with Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin (Kai's co-star in A Choo) on July 22, she confessed to AsiaOne that she wasn't angry with him after the news about his arrest broke and the movie release was shelved.

"Apart from Kai, everyone involved in the production had to face the consequences from his actions back then. I didn't feel angry or upset, but I thought it was unfortunate that such an interesting production might never be seen and that people couldn't appreciate the effort of those who worked on it," she explained.

The 37-year-old added that Kai didn't tell her much after his arrest, but he did reach out after five years to inform her about buying the film rights with his father.

Ariel said: "Doing a joint promotion with Kai for the movie might be controversial and there might be people who are opposed to it, but giving up on this means turning our backs on those who created and worked on the film. He made a mistake and this (releasing the film) is his way of making amends.

"Frankly, because of what happened, this will film will not make enough to cover its cost, let alone make a profit. But finding a way to get it screened is to be accountable for all the hard work that people have put into it,"

As for her thoughts on the movie being released after six years, Ariel feels that everything happens for a reason. With the film opening in cinemas in the middle of the Covid-19 global pandemic, it makes the message of the film even more meaningful.

Ariel Lin (left) and Kai Ko in A Choo. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

In A Choo, Kai and Ariel play EJ and Hsin-hsin respectively and they are childhood friends who grew up together. Eventually, EJ falls for Hsin-hsin and proves his love for her by training to be a superhero boxer who never succumbs to defeat and failure.

And it is this message of an "unbeatable hero" that Ariel feels is especially pertinent during the current climate.

She noted: "With the movie being released during the global pandemic, it reinforces the concept of an 'unbeatable hero'. We don't give up easily and continue fighting despite multiple setbacks. Perhaps this is the attitude we need to face the pandemic."

