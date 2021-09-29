Ariel Lin’s secret pregnancy revealed, baby to be born in October

After years of trying to start a family, Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin is pregnant.

Her management agency confirmed the news today (Sept 29), adding the 38-year-old's expected date of delivery is at the end of October. The baby's gender remains a secret.

According to media reports, Ariel's businessman husband Charles Lin, who is based in the US for work, had already returned home to be by her side.

From hiding her baby bump in advertisement shoots to photographs shared on social media, there are now plenty of speculation about Ariel's pregnancy while it was kept under wraps.

And her baby-making plans with Charles since their marriage in Dec 2014 is no secret.

Last year, Ariel shared that she had turned down several job offers to start a family. But the couple did not see each other for several months due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak.

She said at that time: “It’s been too dangerous to fly, so [Charles] has been looking after himself and avoiding going out too much [while he’s in the US for work].

"But we've keep in touch by texting each other throughout the day."

