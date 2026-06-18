Armie Hammer received 'nothing' from family fortune following wealthy father's death

Armie Hammer received "nothing" from his family fortune following his wealthy father's death.

The Social Network actor is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer and the family is believed to worth an estimated US$200 million (S$257.8 million) but Armie, 39, has revealed he didn't inherit a thing after his father Michael passed away in 2022 and insisted the situation is too "complicated" to understand.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the publication reports Armie received "nothing" after his father passed away and the actor explained: "It's just one of those things that's so complicated, you have to be a tax attorney to fully understand it.

"But the end result was not I'm set for the rest of my life, or even for the next couple of years. It hasn't been that."

The Call Me by Your Name actor saw his career go into freefall in 2021 after being accused of physical and sexual abuse by a number of women while his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers — the mother of his two children — had also broken down.

However, he found himself with extra time that he was able to spend with his father after he got sick and Armie revealed the pair managed to match up their relationship after years of turmoil.

He said: "I would bathe him and cook food for him and feed him and change his diapers and do all that stuff. We got to have all those conversations.

"We got to have an amends with each other. We got to really move through it. And then I got to be there holding his hand when he died. Which is like a gift."

After spending years in the Hollywood wilderness, Armie is on the verge of a comeback after being cast in director Uwe Boll's new film Citizen Vigilante which is due for release on June 19 and he went on to make three more low-budget movies as he gets his career going again.

Armie admitted he cried when he landed the role in Citizen Vigilante because he was just so happy to be working again.

He said: "I'm pretty sure I cried. It was just this moment where I was like: I'm going to get to do the thing that I love more than anything — other than my children.

"I would have done a f****** cat food commercial. I just wanted to work again."

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