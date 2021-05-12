Armie Hammer, under investigation for sexual assault, reportedly dating dental hygienist

Armie Hammer is reportedly dating a dental hygienist.

The 34-year-old actor is currently living on the Cayman Islands, and has reportedly found love in his new home with an unnamed dental hygienist.

A source told People magazine: "He is dating a dental hygienist on the island. They were recently on a 'staycation' out East, the other side of the island from where they live. They seem happy and comfortable with each other. They seem to have lots of friends and she introduces him to any friends who haven't met him before when they are out."

The news comes after police recently confirmed Hammer is under investigation in Los Angeles after being accused of raping a 24-year-old girl named Effie.

Effie came forward to detail her allegations in March, when she accused Hammer of "mentally, emotionally, and sexually abusing" her during a four-year on/off relationship, at the time of which the actor was still married to his now-estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

She also alleged: "On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles. During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent."

Effie told reporters she thought the Rebecca actor was "going to kill" her, and claimed he beat her feet during the alleged attack "so they would hurt" and said she tried to leave "but he wouldn't let" her.

Hammer - who has son Ford, four, and daughter Harper, six, with Elizabeth - has denied the allegations against him, and a lawyer for the actor insisted his encounter with Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory".

Effie's allegations come after an Instagram account named House of Effie sparked reports about Hammer's alleged sexual behaviour when they posted a series of unverified direct messages allegedly from the actor, which referenced cannibalistic fantasies.

Following the scandal, Hammer left his upcoming film Shotgun Wedding - which also stars Jennifer Lopez - because he didn't want to be away from his children amid the "vicious and spurious online attacks".

