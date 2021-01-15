Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend on his sexual fantasies: 'He wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it'

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich called their relationship "weird, gross" and "emotionally abusive".

In an interview with Page Six, the celebrity section of New York Post, she likened him to a "wannabe Hannibal Lecter".

"He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it", Vucekovich claimed.

"He likes the idea of skin in his teeth," she added.

Her revelation comes in light of recent allegations against the Call Me By Your Name actor, where a slew of explicit and sordid messages allegedly sent by him circulated quickly and trended on social media last Sunday (Jan 10).

While Vucekovich, a Dallas-based app founder, did not confirm the legitimacy of the screenshots, she does not find it surprising.

Courtney Vucekovich likened Armie Hammer to a "wannabe Hannibal Lecter" throughout their two-month relationship. PHOTO: Instagram/ckovich

She told Page Six that Armie's manipulation, sexual grooming, and obsessive behaviour resulted in her being forced out of her limits.

“You end up doing things that are very out-of-character for you, including sex acts,” she claimed, declining to describe them.

After the break-up, she claimed that she suffered from panic attacks. Their relationship lasted from June to August last year.

She claimed she had to check herself into a 30-day partial hospitalisation programme for post-traumatic stress disorder and trauma. She also commented on the controversy on her now-private Instagram account, where she expressed relief over the public exposure of Armie's abuse.

A screenshot of Courtney Vucekovich's comment on Armie Hammer being exposed publicly for his allegedly disturbing sexual fantasies. PHOTO: Instagram/houseofeffie

On Sunday (Jan 10), Instagram account @houseofeffie leaked multiple screenshots of conversations between an unknown person and an account that allegedly belongs to Armie.

The screenshots were allegedly provided by one of House of Effie's followers, and are reportedly dated between 2016 and February 2020, when he was still with his now ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The screenshots allegedly showed the 34-year-old actor glorifying rape, cannibalism, violence, and sexual slavery acts.

In one, he allegedly admitted to being "100 per cent a cannibal".

PHOTO: Instagram/houseofeffie

Other screenshots also showed sexual fantasies that allude to horrific instances of rape and violence.

More users then provided to House of Effie their screenshots of conversations allegedly with Armie, claiming to share similar experiences with the actor.

Another of Armie's ex-girlfriends has also joined Vucekovich, publicly showing support for the women involved in the situation.

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, a freelance writer and ex-wife of actor Josh Lucas, was in a short-lived relationship with Armie in September last year, and claimed on Twitter that the screenshots are "real".

PHOTO: Instagram/houseofeffie

She also revealed that a month after her restaurant date with Hammer, she blocked him on Instagram.

Armie's ex-wife was reportedly "shocked and sickened" by his alleged behaviour, a close friend told Daily Mail UK exclusively.

Their 10-year marriage ended in July last year, after Chambers was made aware of his alleged infidelities. The couple share daughter Harper Grace, six, and son Ford Armand Douglas, three.

In the wake of the controversy, Armie has decided to drop out of his upcoming action comedy Shotgun Wedding that also stars actress-singer Jennifer Lopez.

Armie has denied the allegations and gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (Jan 13): "I'm not responding to these bulls*** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I'm grateful to them for that."

A production spokesman for the film said: "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

qistina@asiaone.com.