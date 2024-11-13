Armie Hammer's mum got him a vasectomy for his birthday

Armie Hammer's mom got him a vasectomy for his birthday.

The Call Me by Your Name actor — who has two children, Harper, nine, and Ford, seven, with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers — has revealed the bizarre gift Dru Hammer got him for his 38th birthday in August.

Speaking to his mom on the second episode of a two-part chat on his new podcast Armie HammerTime Podcast, she said: "Let's talk about what I gave you for your birthday this year."

She continued: "I call Armie, and I go, 'What would you like for your birthday this year?' He was like, 'I don't know. Maybe money. Whatever.' And I was like, 'I believe I'm going to give you a vasectomy.'"

Armie then had to deal with an embarrassing encounter with the receptionist when he came to pay for the procedure to prevent him having any more children because he had to explain that his mother was footing the bill for his birthday.

He recounted: "I go to a doctor's office, and I go, 'I'm here to schedule a vasectomy.'

"He was like, 'Are you sure you want to do this?' I'm like, 'I have two beautiful kids. I don't want any more kids. I'm good to go.'

"They try to talk you out of it. I'm like, 'You're not going to talk me out of it. I'm done. I'm good.'"

He continued: "The receptionist was like, 'Are you gonna be putting this on insurance?'

I go, 'Actually, I don't have insurance.' She goes, 'What?' I go, 'Yeah, I haven't had insurance for years.' She was like, 'Oh, Okay. Are you going to be putting it on a credit card?' And I go, 'My credit cards won't cover this. My mother's going to be calling you and she's going to be paying for it.'

"And she was looking down and she [looks up] and goes, 'What?' And I go, 'Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present.'"

He added: "It was just one of those things … you could tell she was hearing something and like [thinks], 'I've never heard… what are you talking about?' So yeah, my mom got me a vasectomy for my birthday."

Dru, who is Catholic and fell out with her son over her strict religious views in the past, explained the reason behind the gift: "I know there are these young girls that would love to have Armie Hammer's baby."

[[nid:708238]]

Her son quipped: "Maybe when I had money they would!"

The mention of him not having any money is in reference to his Hollywood career going down the drain in 2021 after being accused of physical and sexual abuse.

He vehemently denied the allegations against him and cleared his name in May.

Addressing the ordeal, Dru said: "I say this all the time: 'My son was not criminally wrong. If there was a smidgeon of things that were wrong that you did, as far as a rape accusation, they would have nailed you."

Commenting on the rumours of him having cannibal fantasies, his mom said: "I even called you one time. I was like, 'Let me just get this straight.' I go, 'Are there any women out there with limbs or ribs missing?' That's what I want to know as a mother. Because end of conversation if there are limbs or ribs missing."

Talking about the alleged messages he sent about his fantasies, his mother said: "I think you learned not to put stupid things in DMs. No one was eaten, no one was raped, but you were stupid."

Armie said: "I was definitely stupid."

[[nid:709550]]