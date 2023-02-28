Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, in first TV series for Netflix's Fubar

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, baby!

Arnie's last live-action role was back in 2019, in Terminator: Dark Fate, and now he's back in his first series ever, Fubar, premiering on Netflix on May 25.

Here's the official synopsis for the series, from creator Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break):

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret.

Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour.

The series also stars Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio and Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate, The Last of Us).

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares about the show: "Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your a** and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It's been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they've been waiting for."

Check out the teaser trailer for the promising action comedy series below:

Fubar premieres on Netflix on May 25, and will run across eight one-hour episodes.

