Arnold Schwarzenegger teases mystery Zeus project

From Hercules to Zeus, it seems that Arnold Schwarzenegger is moving up the Greek mythological ladder.

After all, the Governator once played Hercules way back in 1970 in his acting debut.

Fast forward to February 2022, Schwarzenegger reveals a poster with him as the God of Thunder.

Culturally, the only major event in February 2022 would be the Superbowl but it makes little sense to release something indie during the period. So it may very well just be a commercial for a new product line.

Outside of Zeus, the only other project that Arnold Schwarzenegger is working on would be his Twins sequel - Triplets.

In an era of a multitude of remakes and multiversal hijinks, it would be hilarious to see if Schwarzenegger's past role as Herc makes an appearance in Zeus as well.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.