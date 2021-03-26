Arrested Development actress Jessica Walter dies aged 80

The Emmy Award-winning actress - who was best known for her roles in Arrested Development and Archer - passed away in her sleep at her New York home, her daughter Brooke Bowman has confirmed.

In a statement, Brooke said: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.

"While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Jessica was a series regular on the first half of season one of 90210, and also starred as Amy Prentiss in the NBC crime drama series Ironside.

She went on to land her own spin-off series titled Amy Prentiss, for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie in 1975.

The actress was also nominated for two Golden Globe awards following her performances in 1966's Grand Prix and 1971's Play Misty For Me.

But it was her role as scheming matriarch Lucille Bluth in the sitcom Arrested Development that saw her become a household name.

Following the news of her passing, Paul Feig - who directed Jessica in seven episodes of 'Arrested Development - praised her as "so funny and so unique".

Paul was set to take part in an episode of The Last Laugh podcast when the news broke, and he told the show's hosts: "I was devastated. It really breaks my heart.

"I loved Jessica Walter. She was so funny and so unique and just really marched to the beat of her own drummer. She just always had a different, funny way of doing something that you didn't expect. And she could just relish a line for all that it was worth in the greatest way possible and just sell a joke and sell a moment.

"[Hearing she had died] was a little bit of a knife in the heart, I've got to say."