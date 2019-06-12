Artists and DJs perform at Avicii tribute concert in Stockholm

Swedish singer Agnes performs during the Avicii Tribute Concert For Mental Health Awareness.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

STOCKHOLM - DJs and singers such as France's David Guetta and Briton Rita Ora performed a tribute concert for charity in Stockholm on Thursday (Dec 5) in honour of the late Swedish DJ Avicii.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman in April 2018, at the age of 28.

His family said at the time he was a perfectionist who had struggled with stress and"could not go on any longer".

Proceeds of the concert, which also featured the American singer, songwriter and producer Aloe Blacc, American singer Adam Lambert, the Belgian DJ Dimitri Vegas and a 30-strong live band, will go towards supporting mental health awareness.

"We are grateful that his friends, artists and musicians with whom he worked during his career have come to Stockholm to help us realise this tribute concert," Avicii's father Klas Bergling said in a statement.

