Ashley Tisdale 'made to feel ashamed' after nose job to correct health issue

The 35-year-old actress underwent the rhinoplasty procedure 15 years ago when she was just 20, as she was having serious health issues that were rectified by making alterations to her nose.

And although Ashley said she didn't go under the knife to change her appearance, she was still scrutinised by her critics.

Writing in a blog post on her website Frenshe, she said: "As most of you might know, I had rhinoplasty 15 years ago. At the time, it didn't feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance.

"After several doctor's visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my 'bump' down. I was young and didn't put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn't a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I'd get a nose job. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that day - your body, your choice."

Ashley insisted she was "proud" of who she was and so didn't let the criticism get to her, but was still left feeling "insecure" by the dozens of comments on her appearance.

She added: "[People] constantly tried to paint a picture of me as someone who didn't like their appearance. I loved myself, but I was just a very unaware person at that time (as you all have seen my wardrobe choices LOL!). I was proud of who I was back then, and still proud now.

"Plastic surgery wasn't culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done I was scrutinised, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one's business (and is STILL no one's business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it."

The High School Musical alum opened up about the ordeal as she is currently expecting a daughter of her own, and doesn't want her to be "met with judgement or shame" for her choices.

She explained: "At the end of the day, I'm having a daughter, and I hope her choices aren't met with judgment or shame. It's taken years for me to process this experience - an experience that I didn't think was that big of a deal either.

"I've been very open and honest about my mental health, my breast explant, and everything in between. It's not easy being vulnerable and I felt like that was taken advantage of during this interview. I'm glad I have this platform where I can share my experiences and hope that you can learn something from them - including the negative aspects of plastic surgery."

