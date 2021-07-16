Ashton Kutcher sold his Virgin Galactic flight ticket

The 43-year-old actor revealed he was supposed to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight to space but his wife Mila Kunis, 37, convinced him that being a space tourist was not a good idea for a father of two.

He told Cheddar News: "When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."

The first ever Virgin Galactic flight - which took 90 minutes - recently took place with Virgin mogul Sir Richard Branson on board.

Meanwhile, Mila recently revealed she and Ashton took their kids daughter Wyatt, six, and son Dimitri, four, to a baby rave during lockdown.

She said: "I was like, guys, we're going to a rave. My husband is, 'What? I'm like, don't worry about it, I got this.

"We showed up. I'm not kidding you. I took my four-year-old and six-year-old and my grown-a** husband to a baby rave.

"It was lights everywhere, music. It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid... The kids are like, 'This is the best experience ever!' I was like, 'Oh no!'"

Mila and her husband were also inspired to plant some corn, which they have been giving away.

She added: "Everybody was like, you guys, it's LA, blah, blah, the soil, the weather. We're like, whatever. It's quarantine. What do we do? We have nothing else to do.

"Every single stalk... We had hundreds and hundreds of ears of corn. We didn't know what to do. We were giving them away."