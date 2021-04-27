Aspiring Korean actress Cho Ha-na commits suicide, allegedly after being scammed of $2,400 savings

After a particularly difficult youth, things didn't seem to get better in adulthood for aspiring South Korean actress Cho Ha-na.

On April 15, an Instagram user by the name of plusian_don posted a black-and-white photo of himself and Ha-na, with the caption: "A nice, young child who dreamed of becoming an actress. At the young age of 23, she turned into a small flower bud and flew up to heaven."

According to media reports, the original post also included text indicating Ha-na killed herself in early April after losing her savings of almost two million won ($2,400) to a phone scammer. User plusian_don allegedly edited his post subsequently to remove this information.

In 2019, Ha-na had appeared on a programme titled Ask Anything, where she talked about her unfortunate youth. Her mother left her abusive father but did not register her birth, so she was unable to go to school. She self-studied and finally registered her identity when she was 19.

Ha-na was reportedly training to be an actress when she died.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com