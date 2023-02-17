Astro Boy reimagining Pluto teases grim and intense Netflix adventure

The cultural influence of manga has grown a lot over the years, but it wouldn’t have taken off without pioneering writer and artist Osamu Tezuka. Best known for his work on Astro Boy, the industry icon is widely credited for giving a signature, distinct look to Japanese comics and animation, becoming an inspiration to many.

Pluto, the manga series by Naoki Urasawa that ran from 2003 to 2009, is an example of how Tezuka’s impact continues to transcend generations. Based on a story arc from Astro Boy, it reimagines the Greatest Robot on Earth story arc for a new generation, and follows a future detective as he investigates a string of murders that might have been committed by a robot.

Netflix has now unveiled the first teaser for its anime adaptation of Pluto, which switches up the presentation yet again. The four-minute preview lines up various scenes and explosive fights from the show with music, silencing all dialogue and promising fast-moving action. The same gritty tone of the original has been carried over as well, conveyed through glimpses of its cold yet beautiful tech-focused setting.

Anime house Genco (Sword Art Online, Accel World) is producing the project, with Studio M2 helming the animation. Masao Maruyama, the representative director at M2, previously served as producer for the anime adaptation for Urasawa’s Monster, which also features a mature, dark, and grim premise.

Pluto will hit Netflix sometime in 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.