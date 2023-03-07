Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 second half will end Rumbling in fall 2023

Hot on the heels of the Rumbling’s highly-anticipated return, a teaser trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 has unveiled more information about its second half.

Part two of the anime will debut this fall, marking an end to the 10-year journey.

The announcement comes after the first half aired as a one-hour special on Saturday, March 4, which picks up from where Final Season Part 2 left off.

Spanning 12 episodes, the previous season premiered in January 2022 and continued the story of Attack on Titan Final Season, which saw MAPPA taking over the reins from Wit Studio.

The pilot episode of Final Season Part 3 received very positive response from fans, scoring an average of 9.6 out of 10 on IMDb, with many praising its extended tribute to a major character (if you know, you know).

The synopsis of the episode reads: "Ramzi and Halil, two refugee children, flee the approaching Colossal Titans as they surround the crowds of refugees. One year prior, Eren reflects on his previous experiences, and his future actions."

Of course, it’s too early to determine how future episodes will fare, but judging from the show’s recent record, the first part of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is set to be yet another masterpiece.

