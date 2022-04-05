Attack On Titan final season part 3 slated for 2023

It's gonna be a year-long wait for the final Attack On Titan season to arrive on television once again in 2023. With the season finale of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 airing on Japanese TV, its final moments reveal a juicy teaser —

It's essentially a motion graphic of the key visual which was subsequently released as well —

So far the anime series has adapted about 130 chapters of the manga which leaves around nine more chapters for the final season. Thus, we should expect the finale of Attack On Titan to clock in about six to seven episodes.

With the continuation of the anime, the likelihood of a movie sequel is unlikely. By most measures, this is a win in our books.

The only thing left is to find something else to fill that void for the rest of 2022…or longer. Maybe a trip to an exhibition in the meantime? Or rewatch the previous episodes on your favourite streaming service with a VPN.

ALSO READ: Attack on Titan exhibition is a timely tribute to a seminal anime masterpiece

This article was first published in Geek Culture.