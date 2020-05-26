Attend a Facebook Live music festival for a good cause

Music For A Cause (MFAC), Singapore’s one and only altruistic music festival that encourages giving and volunteerism through music is returning for its fifth and final edition on May 28 and 29.
 
The festival will go digital for the first time on Facebook Live in two sessions: 4pm to 6.15pm and 7pm to 9.15pm on both days.
 
Festival-goers will get to enjoy intimate performances from some of Singapore’s top music talents like Jack and Rai, MICappella, Afterhours, 53A, Tabula, Charlie Lim and more, as well as interact and live chat with their favourite music acts through the virtual meet.
 

Lineup of artistes

1. Afterhours

2. Gareth Fernandez and The Momma Shop

3. Jack and Rai

4. Joie Tan

5. 53A

6. Tabula

7. SHYE

HELLO PEOPLE OF 2020 🥳 i will b having my first show of d year on the 16th at the super cute @telokayerartsclub 🏠⚡️my set is at 9pm so comE ON DOWNZ AND LETS HAV SOME FUN 🎸🥁💃bring ur frens and go crazy rahhhhh 📸 so excited to see y’all again WOO🧸 ~~ If you don't drink alcohol, this party's for you. Featuring young and emerging musician SHYE's bedroom electro-pop sounds and a deep groove DJ set by MR. HAS, REdiscover hopes to give music goers the experience of a buzzy night-out that revels in fresh sounds and new ways of partying. On the menu will be classic Seedlip recipes as well as two drinks that present the Arts Club's take on the spirit. ~~ SOBER CURIOS: REDISCOVER presents: SHYE (LIVE) + Mr. Has (DJ Set) ━ Cover charge: $14 (Under 16. ID required) / $20 Tickets available on Peatix (Linked in my bio) ✨

8. MICapella

9. Linying

opening for bruno major next week. a dream!

10. Dru Chen

11. brb.

12. Charlie Lim

The musicians are coming together to help raise funds to support local musicians, hawkers and our frontline workers.

Organised by Love Action Project and powered by National Youth Council Singapore, MFAC 2020 is partnering with SGMUSO and Hawkers United to fundraise and launch the following activities:

#FundAGig

To support local musicians whose livelihoods are disrupted by Covid-19, the #FundAGig campaign aims to support artistes by encouraging them to host livestream gigs and they will be remunerated with a stipend of $100 to $300 per livestream gig.

Artistes can contact SGMUSO to apply for gig funding.

#FundAHawker

In partnership with Hawkers United, the #FundAHawker campaign supports five local hawkers through the purchase of their food and drinks for distribution to our frontline workers.

#HawkersXFrontliners

Food and drinks purchased through the #FundAHawker campaign will be distributed to our frontliners including healthcare workers, delivery personnel, F&B service providers and social distancing ambassadors, to thank them for their hard work in supporting Singaporeans through these challenging times.

“We cannot express enough our gratitude to the local musicians who have joined us on our journey at Music For A Cause through the years to raise funds and awareness for our partnering social causes,” says Joe Tan, founder of Love Action Project.

“Covid-19 has disrupted the livelihood of many local artistes and performers. It is only befitting that in our last and final edition of Music For A Cause, we go back full circle to support the very musicians and industry which have always uplifted us.”

He adds: “We have collaborated with Hawkers United to support five local hawkers who are facing challenges with their F&B business, either due to financial difficulty or technical gaps, during the implementation of Circuit Breaker measures."

"We will raise funds to dabao (purchase) food from these hawkers, and distribute it to thank our frontline workers who have worked tirelessly over the past few months.”

Melvin Chew, founder of Hawkers United shares: “This is a difficult time for hawkers but we are happy that through this initiative, we can also give back to the frontliners who are supporting us during the Covid-19 pandemic."

"We hope more Singaporeans will join us online and support the hawker community, as well as help preserve our local food heritage.”

Hawkers United

