Aubrey Plaza 'bailed' on wedding to Michael Cera because both were 'high and paranoid'

Aubrey Plaza "bailed" on her wedding to Michael Cera because they were both "high and paranoid".

The Parks and Recreation actress dated the Superbad star after they worked on 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs the World together and she's revealed they embarked on a cross-country drive across America eating cannabis edibles and hatched a plan to get married in Las Vegas.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Aubrey said of her ex-boyfriend: "We're still very good friends, I love him so much. We almost got married.

"We drove across the country together eating a bag of edibles and we drove to Vegas with a plan to get married and then get divorced right away so we could call each other our ex-wife and ex-husband forever because we thought that would be a really good bit."

Aubrey went on to explain they didn't go through with the ceremony partly because of Michael's high profile and also because they were both too "high and paranoid".

She said: "It was a combination of being too high and paranoid. At that time, he was very, very famous at that time ... Like Superbad, he was so recognisable.

"I feel like we got in line at the county office or something and then everyone started running and we ran. That's kind of all I remember [of] what happened ... I'm pretty sure that's how it went down, we bailed. "

The couple later split and Aubrey went on to marry Jeff Baena in 2021. They separated in 2024 and Jeff took his own life in January 2025 aged 47.

The actress is now in a relationship with Chris Abbott and they are expecting their first child together.

During the podcast, Aubrey also opened up about impending motherhood admitting she's looking forward to seeing what it's "all about".

She said: "There's a baby inside of me right now. Yes it's true… I know it's shocking isn't it. "Yes [this is baby number one] … "

When asked if she's excited about becoming a mother, Aubrey replied: "I am [excited] I've always wanted to see what that's all about you know. It seems so interesting that whole thing … "

Aubrey also revealed she's now living in New York and plans to raise her baby on America's East Coast. She said: "I'm back in New York ... Yeah ... [it's not] totally thought through but East Coast for sure.

"My family is in Philadelphia and Delaware mainly ... One of reasons I came back here was for that so I could get on a train and go home."

[[nid:734226]]