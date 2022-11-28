Aubrey Plaza swears a lot in Little Demon and she's having fun with it

If you liked Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate from Parks and Recreation, then you're going to love her as Laura Feinberg on the adult animated series Little Demon.

For the uninitiated, April was a socially awkward character with a dry personality and sarcastic comebacks, and Aubrey drew critical acclaim for her portrayal throughout her run on the show.

And Laura is basically April on steroids.

The single mother of one is Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Constantine with a foul mouth that most parents would be mortified by.

However, we suspect that getting into that role might not be that much of an inconvenience for the actress.

True enough, in an interview with AsiaOne, the 38-year-old admitted that she had fun with the role and she got to infuse some of herself and personal stories into the character, which she described as "a very extreme, heightened version" of her.

"I think it's just a character that I've never really seen before, especially in animation," she said.

"There was something really fun, too, for me to play the juxtaposition of a single mother, and trying to stay in that lane and be motherly and nurturing and caring, but then also playing someone that has a tendency to kind of go off the rails and be super aggressive, and have just wild kind of impulses with men."

Satan (Danny DeVito) facing off against Laura (Aubrey Plaza). PHOTO: Disney+

Oh, and the swearing? Yeah, she's enjoying that too.

"It's really fun to get to say whatever I want and to say choice words and curse and just really kind of let it all out."

Little Demon is an adult animated series that takes place 13 years after Laura has given birth to the daughter of Satan, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito). Both mother and daughter try to live a normal life in Delaware but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan (Lucy's real-life dad Danny DeVito), who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul.

Though Lucy and Danny may portray a dysfunctional father-daughter relationship onscreen, they are anything but in real life.

Lucy, 39, said: "[The characters] are very extreme versions of what Lucy could have been when she was 13 and what Danny could have been when I was growing up."

Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) hanging out with Satan, also her dad (Danny DeVito). PHOTO: Disney+

However, Danny, 78, maintains that the foundation of the Satan-Chrissy relationship is love and the portrayal drew on some of their experiences when Lucy was growing up.

"We always did things like we read picture books, we watched movies and we hung out, and pretty much you could say almost anything in the house. I mean, there were boundaries but the idea is that as Satan, I was the dad in the house."

There were also other parallels, such as Satan being a known figure and Danny being famous.

Lucy added: "I did grow up in a not-very-conventional household where my dad was famous and my parents had crazy parties and stuff — in an all-aboveboard kind of way. And so, like, there was a grandness to it."

And this journey of growing up in Hollywood is similar to Chrissy's coming-of-age story, Danny noted.

He "always knew that she (Lucy) could handle it [and] take care of herself" despite being around the "crazy" and "overblown" environment that is Hollywood

"That's part of the thing that I'm seeing in many, many ways in Little Demon — that Chrissy is coming into her own. It's great to see your kids progress."

Danny added: "Even though Satan may be trying to tempt Chrissy in various ways, you know, she does stand up to him. And... I know that I'm going to be victorious in the end."

Little Demon is now streaming on Disney+.

