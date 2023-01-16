Avatar Studio's 2026 animated movie to be Zuko-centric

Avatar News blessed Zuko fans yesterday with a tweet confirming that Avatar Studios has officially placed a Zuko-centric animated movie in its line-up with a planned 2026 release.

BREAKING: Avatar Studios' second animated movie, focusing on Zuko, is confirmed coming to theaters in 2026! Projected release date: October 9th, 2026.



All the info: https://t.co/liyX6Lcj5y pic.twitter.com/Pp11lyt2pk — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) January 12, 2023

While the year of the film’s release has been confirmed, there have been tentative guesses towards a Oct 9, 2026 release date following the confirmed Oct 10, 2025 release date of another Avatar film — this one centred around Team Avatar as adults.

The speculation is that since the studio is planning to release one TV show and one movie a year, it would not be a surprise for them to book the same Friday slot.

Avatar studios, co-producing with Paramount Studios, has not released any information regarding the cast, crew and other film information, such as its timeline or storyline.

What is set in stone, however, is that the three upcoming films of the franchise will not be interconnected and will follow a standalone storyline.

Dante Basco has been booked to voice an adult Zuko in the studio’s 2025 film. Could this be a glimmer of hope to see him reprise his role in the Blue Spirit’s 2026 film?

