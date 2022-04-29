Avatar: The Way of Water is official movie title for long-awaited sequel

James Cameron’s long-delayed sequel to Avatar, the highest-earning movie of all time, has finally received an official title. The movie, as announced at CinemaCon 22, will be titled Avatar: The Way of Water.

The movie is the first of four planned sequels to the film and is currently slated to release on Dec 15, 2022.

At the event, Disney distribution chief Tony Chambers assured fans that the movie is worth the wait whereas director Cameron shared that finishing touches are being put in place on the film.

Cameron promised giant technological leaps forward from the original, whose main characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) now have a family.

“We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do,” said Cameron.

Attendees at the event were also treated to a teaser trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water. The teaser trailer was mostly a mood piece showing off the world and a lot of underwater footage that saw Na’vi characters swimming beneath the planet’s oceans and soaring through its skies.

The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water reads:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be directed by Cameron.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

The trailer for the movie will debut exclusively in theatres with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 4, and it won’t be released online until a week after.

